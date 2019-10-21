(CNN) A fire in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles has burned more than 30 acres of brush and is threatening homes on the hillside, city fire officials said Monday.

The Los Angeles Fire Department placed a mandatory evacuation order for all residents in the area.

"This is due to both potential fire and smoke behavior as well as the pending arrival of large fixed-wind retardant dropping aircraft," LAFD said in a news release.

The fire started just after 10:30 a.m. PST and quickly moved uphill, LAFD said. The fire had burned trees and brush in the backyards of homes, according to CNN affiliate KTLA-TV

Fire officials say this is a terrain-driven fire, not wind-driven.

