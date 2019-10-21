Evacuations ordered in Los Angeles as Palisades Fire burns more than 30 acres, threatens homes

(CNN) The Los Angeles Fire Department ordered mandatory evacuations Monday as a fire ripped across the hillside of the Pacific Palisades area, threatening multimillion-dollar homes.

"This is due to both potential fire and smoke behavior as well as the pending arrival of large fixed-wind retardant dropping aircraft," LAFD said in a news release.

The fire began around 10:30 a.m. PST, quickly moving uphill and burning more than 30 acres of brush, LAFD said. It has burned trees in the backyards of homes, according to CNN affiliate KTLA-TV

The Palisades Fire threatened multimillion dollar homes in Los Angeles.

Charlie Lyons said he was hiking Monday morning when he noticed the plumes of smoke.

"You go into denial immediately saying, 'I hope it's not what I think it is,'" he said, adding that this was the second time in three weeks he's seen fire in the hills of Palisades. "We're in a terrible cycle right now."

