Houston Astros pitcher gives World Series tickets to fans who were taunted at Yankee Stadium

(CNN) Three Houston Astros fans needed a security escort after they said they were hassled in the stands at Yankee Stadium, but they're getting the last laugh.

Their beloved team is getting ready for the World Series, and they're going, too, thanks to Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr.

Cruz Arcia Jr., Nathan Rocha and Kristina Contreras were in New York to celebrate a birthday and managed to get tickets to Friday's Game 5 of the American League Championship Series.

"We were able to get some tickets," Arcia told CNN affiliate KTRK . "And we've been to nearly every Astros home game for several years."

The friends, who were wearing Astros gear, were heckled when they got to their seats, but they told KTRK that things got tense as the game went on. One guy tried to start a fight, they said, and onlookers threw food and a beer at them before police and security led them away.

