Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Anthony Chickillo charged with assault in domestic dispute

(CNN) The Pittsburgh Steelers are making headlines during their bye week, which is typically not something NFL teams want to do.

Steelers linebacker Anthony Chickillo, 26, was arrested Sunday and charged with assault after a dispute with his girlfriend, the NFL said on its website.

The incident occurred at the Nemacolin Woodlands Resort in Farmington, Pennsylvania, some 60 miles southeast of Pittsburgh, according to Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Robert Broadwater.

The State Police said they received a domestic disturbance call at 1:40 a.m. on Sunday. What started as an argument between Chickillo and his girlfriend, Alysha Newman, became physical, according to Broadwater.

Chickillo "grabbed both arms and forced her against the wall, then threw her on the ground," Broadwater said.

