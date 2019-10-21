Japan 2019: Watching the Rugby World Cup and getting a tattoo

Rugby World Cup 2019 in pictures
South Africa's Faf de Klerk runs to score a try during the Rugby World Cup quarterfinal match at Tokyo Stadium between Japan and the Springboks. South Africa won 26-3.
Japan's Shota Horie is tackled by South Africa's Eben Etzebeth.
Fans react during the Rugby World Cup quarterfinal match at Tokyo Stadium between Japan and South Africa.
Lukhanyo Am (C) of South Africa jump for the balls during a lineout.
Yutaka Nagare looks dejected after Japan's defeat.
Michael Leitch of Japan acknowledges the crowd whilst walking down the tunnel after the Brave Blossoms' defeat.
Aaron Wainwright celebrates with teammates after Wales' 20-10 quarterfinal win over France.
France's Gael Fickou battles for possession with Wales' Owen Watkin during quarterfinal at Oita Stadium.
France's lock Sebastien Vahaamahina (black cap) elbows Wales' flanker Aaron Wainwright (L). Vahaamahina was red carded and his dismisall proved key as Wales took control of the match.