A Lebanese mother told protesters her baby was scared. So they sang 'Baby Shark'

(CNN) After days of tense protests in Lebanon over a crumbling economy, a minutes-long reprieve came in the form of a beloved children's song.

Eliane Jabbour was driving through Baabda District, just south of Beirut, when a crowd of cheering protesters surrounded her car. Her 15-month-old son, Robin, was with her.

"I told them, 'I have a baby, don't be too loud,'" she told CNN about the encounter Saturday night.

That's when the protesters started singing "Baby Shark," the song that's become an anthem for toddlers around the globe.

"It was spontaneous," Jabbour said. "He likes this song. He hears it many times at home and laughs."

