How to avoid toxic metals in your baby's food (and yours)

Updated 7:25 AM ET, Mon October 21, 2019

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, pose with their newborn son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor in St. George's Hall at Windsor Castle on May 8, 2019.
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, pose with their newborn son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor in St. George's Hall at Windsor Castle on May 8, 2019.
Britain's Prince Louis of Cambridge is carried by his mother, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, on their arrival for his christening service at the Chapel Royal, St. James's Palace in London on July 9, 2018. Prince Louis is fifth in line to the British throne.
Britain's Prince Louis of Cambridge is carried by his mother, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, on their arrival for his christening service at the Chapel Royal, St. James's Palace in London on July 9, 2018. Prince Louis is fifth in line to the British throne.
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge leave The Lindo Wing of St. Mary's Hospital with their newborn daughter, Princess Charlotte, on May 2, 2015 in London. Charlotte is fourth in line to the British throne, behind Prince Charles, William and her big brother, George.
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge leave The Lindo Wing of St. Mary's Hospital with their newborn daughter, Princess Charlotte, on May 2, 2015 in London. Charlotte is fourth in line to the British throne, behind Prince Charles, William and her big brother, George.
Prince George of Cambridge arrives with parents Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, for his christening on October 23, 2013.
Prince George of Cambridge arrives with parents Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, for his christening on October 23, 2013.
Zara Phillips holds daughter Mia Grace, born in January, during horse race trials in July. Phillips, a granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II, is the daughter of Princess Anne and a cousin of Princes William and Harry. She is married to rugby player Mike Tindall.
Zara Phillips holds daughter Mia Grace, born in January, during horse race trials in July. Phillips, a granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II, is the daughter of Princess Anne and a cousin of Princes William and Harry. She is married to rugby player Mike Tindall.
Autumn Phillips, the wife of Peter Phillips, attends the Gatcomb Horse Trials in Minchinhampton, England, with daughters Isla and Savannah in September 2013. Peter Phillips is the oldest grandchild of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip.
Autumn Phillips, the wife of Peter Phillips, attends the Gatcomb Horse Trials in Minchinhampton, England, with daughters Isla and Savannah in September 2013. Peter Phillips is the oldest grandchild of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip.
Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, and wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex, leave Frimley Park Hospital in Surrey, England, with their second child, James, Viscount Severn, in December 2007. Edward is the youngest son of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip.
Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, and wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex, leave Frimley Park Hospital in Surrey, England, with their second child, James, Viscount Severn, in December 2007. Edward is the youngest son of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip.
Prince Edward and Sophie pose with their first child, Lady Louise Windsor, in January 2004.
Prince Edward and Sophie pose with their first child, Lady Louise Windsor, in January 2004.
Sarah, Duchess of York, holds 1-week-old Princess Eugenie of York outside London's Portland Hospital in March 1990. She is the daughter of the Duchess of York and Prince Andrew, Duke of York, who is the son of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip.
