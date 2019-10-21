How to avoid toxic metals in your baby's food (and yours)

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, pose with their newborn son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor in St. George's Hall at Windsor Castle on May 8, 2019.
Britain's Prince Louis of Cambridge is carried by his mother, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, on their arrival for his christening service at the Chapel Royal, St. James's Palace in London on July 9, 2018. Prince Louis is fifth in line to the British throne.
Zara Phillips holds daughter Mia Grace, born in January, during horse race trials in July. Phillips, a granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II, is the daughter of Princess Anne and a cousin of Princes William and Harry. She is married to rugby player Mike Tindall.
Autumn Phillips, the wife of Peter Phillips, attends the Gatcomb Horse Trials in Minchinhampton, England, with daughters Isla and Savannah in September 2013. Peter Phillips is the oldest grandchild of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip.
Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, and wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex, leave Frimley Park Hospital in Surrey, England, with their second child, James, Viscount Severn, in December 2007. Edward is the youngest son of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip.
Prince Edward and Sophie pose with their first child, Lady Louise Windsor, in January 2004.