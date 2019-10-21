The new neutral: 20 tortoise accessories you'll wear all the time

The tortoiseshell look is hotter than ever, thanks to the pattern's effortless way of flattering a variety of styles. And while tortoiseshell is a classic that's been around forever, the look is more in-the-moment than ever, thanks to fashion bloggers being obsessed with tortoiseshell earrings last year and fueling a wildfire of interest on Pinterest.

Whether you throw on the neutral pattern as your go-to earrings, zhuzh up a solid colored outfit with a fresh necklace or clutch, or simply have a toffee-packed wardrobe that lends itself to tortoiseshell accents, you're bound to love the versatility of these tortoiseshell accessories.

Jewelry

Zenzii Gold-Tone Acetate Tortoise Shell-Look Medium 1-1/2-inch Medium Hoop Earrings in Honey Brown ($25; macys.com)

Let's kick things off with the most versatile tortoise accessory of all: the basic pair of earrings. If you don't own these (or something like them), then you need to add this simple staple to your jewelry box, stat.

Chevron Tortoiseshell Print Bracelet ($39.99, originally $49.50; anntaylor.com)

Whether you layer it with other bracelets or let it stand alone, this polished and patterned bangle is an accessory you'll reach for again and again. It's available in both the traditional brown tortoise and in a marble-like black tortoise.

Kate Spade New York Gold-Tone Tortoise-Look Nestled Collar Necklace, 19-inch + 3-inch extender ($148; macys.com)

Bold chunks of color are linked with tortoise segments, offering a fresh spin on the statement necklace. Although it's dubbed a collar necklace, a 3-inch extender is included for your styling adjustment.

Tassiana Resin Hoop Earrings in Tortoise ($15, originally $36; baublebar.com)

They're described as "medium" sized, but trust us, these babies are big-time at 2 1/2 inches in width and length. An eye-catching metallic accent hugs the bottom of each earring, anchoring the overall look.

Viviana Open Circle Pendant Necklace ($28; francescas.com)

The long, thin gold chain and toroid-shaped pendant offer everyday ease for when you need to quickly polish off your outfit. Styling tip: Elongate and slim your appearance by wearing it over a sweater dress.

Tortoise Cabochon Bangle ($31.15, originally $45.50; talbots.com)

The magnetic hinge makes it easy to put on, as well as stay put on thinner wrists. The pearl-like cabochon stones give the piece added texture, and we can picture it layered with a pearl bracelet, gold bangle, or both.

Crystal and Tortoise Drop Earrings ($26.99, originally $39.50; jcrew.com)

These 3-inch glamorous statement earrings have earned fabulous reviews from happy shoppers — and we can see why. They're the perfect accessory to have on hand for the holiday season.

Anne Klein Women's 109652CHTO Gold-Tone Tortoise Shell Plastic Bracelet Watch ($49.88; amazon.com)

This fashionable and functional find is such a beloved accessory that it's earned nearly 300 five-star reviews. The champagne-gold dial, versatile tortoise pattern and simple buckle closure makes it a timeless piece, pun intended.

Shashi Lucite Cuff Set ($60; shopbop.com)

Handcrafted in New York, this trio of marble and tortoiseshell designs makes it easy for you to play with your look. Whether you pop on just one of the lucite cuffs or all three, the patterned neutrals strike the perfect balance of casual and chic.

On the Dot Statement Necklace ($90, katespade.com)

Another winning statement necklace from perky powerhouse Kate Spade New York, the scallop design is both sweet and stylish. Handcrafted resin is accented by 12-karat gold-plated hardware and the 16-inch chain is adjustable.

Accessories

Skinny Tortoise Belt ($39.50; jcrew.com)

It's amazing what half an inch of pretty leather around your waist can do. This belt lends itself to black or brown shoes, while the demure gold buckle completes your polished look.

Ray-Ban RB2132 New Wayfarer Sunglasses in Light Tortoise/Brown ($143; amazon.com)

Tortoiseshell sunnies aren't exactly new, but they're certainly timeless — as is the Wayfarer frame from Ray-Ban. If you're in the market for a new pair of shades, you can't go wrong with this combination of classic taste.

Pink Haley Tortoise Shell Resin Clutch ($54.97, originally $109; nordstromrack.com)

Tortoiseshell resin and a gold-tone frame makes this accessory a strong choice for the finishing touch to your look. Use it as a clutch or wear it as a crossbody with the detachable gold chain strap. Black fabric lines the inside, which is just big enough to hold your iPhone, keys and travel-size cosmetics.

Tortoiseshell Print Rectangle Blue Light Protection Sunglasses ($24.50; loft.com)

Staring at screens a little too much? We hear that. Slip these on for an instant fashion boost while simultaneously blocking the headache inducing blue light from all your electronics. A subtle pink color complements the tortoiseshell pattern that frames the clear lenses.

Fallyn Flats in Tortoise ($198, katespade.com)

Slip on these 100% sheep leather flats for a practical, yet polished, look. Even though the heel isn't even a full inch high, the gorgeous pattern, not-quite-pointed toe and pretty slope come together to make you feel well heeled.

Soho Style Tortoise Shell Oval Hair Clip and Barrette Set ($19, macys.com)

These mismatched acrylic tortoise hair clips are a throwback to the 90s ... and we love it. Wear 'em together or separately with, well, pretty much anything. They're also available in a strong, rectangular shape, too.

Sonix Transparent Tote Bag ($45; amazon.com)

A clear tote might not sound like a good thing at first ... until you're headed to an awesome venue where it's required if you want to bring anything that can't fit in your pockets. The tortoise half-moon handles and stitched sides give it fashion cred, and the 14-plus inches of width give you plenty of room for whatever you don't mind others seeing.

Tortoise Bow Barrette ($7; factory.jcrew.com)

At about 3 inches, this feminine barrette has received positive reviews for being able to hold both thick and thin hair. Our suggestion is to either do a side part and clip back the parted side, or utilize the barrette for a casual half-up, half-down style.

Erica Gold-Tipped Heel Pumps in Tortoise ($104.30, originally 149; talbots.com)

Shiny and sleek, yes almost understated, these flattering and effortless heels might feel like your sole mates. The quality is there, too: Memory foam footbed, 100% leather, breathable liner and a reasonable 3-inch heel.

Sonix Tortoise iPhone Case ($35; anthropologie.com)

If you're obsessed with all things tortoiseshell, then why not outfit your No. 1 accessory in its own cool fashion? The Sonix brand is a trusted choice and Anthro has cases in a variety of iPhone sizes.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed prices at the time of publication.