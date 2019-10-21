Thanks to Amazon, you can get a killer deal on the Apple Watch Series 4

The Apple Watch is without a doubt the best smartwatch for the iPhone, but it's also one of the most expensive. That's where Amazon comes in. Amazon has discounted the Apple Watch Series 4 ahead of Tuesday's Apple event, where new iPhones and Apple Watches are expected.
There's a price cut on the GPS-only and the GPS + cellular variants, but the deal depends on the color and watchband. As you click through the different deals and configurations, it's a good idea to double check that the model you want is marked down. Not every model is, and we'd hate for you to pay full price.
Prices for the standard Apple Watch Series 4 are about 6% lower than normal, which isn't much, but it's better than nothing. The 40 millimeter Space Gray Aluminum model with the Black Sport Loop is $344, down from $399. The 44 millimeter version of that same watch is $379, a discount from the usual $429.
See the Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS) deals on Amazon.com.
Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS + cellular)
The cellular models are receiving bigger discounts, but their starting prices are also higher. For example, the 40 millimeter Gold Aluminum model with Pink Sand Sports Band is $449.99 (usually $499).
See Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS + cellular) deals on Amazon.com.
Keep in mind that the cellular version requires an additional monthly fee through your wireless carrier — around $10 before taxes — in order to use your Apple Watch without your iPhone.
The Series 4 is a fantastic watch that will run WatchOS 6, which should be released in a few weeks. All Series 4 models include the ECG app for detecting irregular heartbeats.
So even though the Series 4 is nearly a year old, it's still capable of running the latest operating system and shows no signs of slowing down.
Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed prices at the time of publication.