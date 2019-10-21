Thanks to Amazon, you can get a killer deal on the Apple Watch Series 4

The Apple Watch is without a doubt the best smartwatch for the iPhone, but it's also one of the most expensive. That's where Amazon comes in. Amazon has discounted the Apple Watch Series 4 ahead of Tuesday's Apple event, where new iPhones and Apple Watches are expected.

There's a price cut on the GPS-only and the GPS + cellular variants, but the deal depends on the color and watchband. As you click through the different deals and configurations, it's a good idea to double check that the model you want is marked down. Not every model is, and we'd hate for you to pay full price.

Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS)

Prices for the standard Apple Watch Series 4 are about 6% lower than normal, which isn't much, but it's better than nothing. The 40 millimeter Space Gray Aluminum model with the Black Sport Loop is $344, down from $399. The 44 millimeter version of that same watch is $379, a discount from the usual $429.

See the Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS) deals on Amazon.com.

Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS + cellular)

The cellular models are receiving bigger discounts, but their starting prices are also higher. For example, the 40 millimeter Gold Aluminum model with Pink Sand Sports Band is $449.99 (usually $499).

See Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS + cellular) deals on Amazon.com.

Keep in mind that the cellular version requires an additional monthly fee through your wireless carrier — around $10 before taxes — in order to use your Apple Watch without your iPhone.

The Series 4 is a fantastic watch that will run WatchOS 6, which should be released in a few weeks. All Series 4 models include the ECG app for detecting irregular heartbeats.

So even though the Series 4 is nearly a year old, it's still capable of running the latest operating system and shows no signs of slowing down.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed prices at the time of publication.