Save on Anker Soundcore Bluetooth earbuds on Amazon

Anker's Soundcore Spirit 2 Bluetooth Headphones and the Anker Soundcore Life P2 True Wireless Earbuds are on sale. Both of these buds exhibit the solid Anker technology we've come to rely upon, providing long-lasting, quality sound.

The Anker Soundcore Spirit 2 Bluetooth Headphones are on sale for $39.99 (originally $49.99).

Their ergonomic design provides a comfortable listening experience by molding to the shape of your ears and these feature Anker's BassUp, an algorithm that analyzes and intensifies low-frequency sounds.

You can enjoy up to 14 hours of listening on a full charge, and a five-minute charge will provide up to two hours of playtime. One caveat: the Spirit 2 aren't compatible with the iPhone 11. If you have Apple's latest phone, you're likely better off with AirPods.

The Soundcore Life P2 True Wireless Earbuds fully cuts the cord. You can get them for $44.99 during the deal (originally $59.99), and like the Soundcore Spirit 2, this pair also comes with BassUp.

You can expect up to seven hours of listening at a full charge, and the carrying case extends this to 40 hours. Just don't forget to pop them in the case. They're also quick to charge, giving you an hour of listening time in 10 minutes. To top it all off, these earbuds feature noise cancellation. These work fine with the iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max as well.

The Anker Soundcore Spirit 2 and the Anker Soundcore Life P2 are solid deals during this sale. Plus, it's always a good time to convert to true wireless buds. You won't want to go back.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.