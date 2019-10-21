Save when you score a pair of AirPods that pair perfectly with your new iPhone 11

Chances are you locked in your preorder for an iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro or iPhone 11 Pro Max this morning. And the perfect pairing, in addition to a case or two, would be Apple AirPods. Well, guess what? They're on sale from both Amazon and Walmart for the lowest price we've seen.

AirPods with Standard Charging Case ($144, originally $159; amazon.com or walmart.com)

AirPods with Wireless Charging Case ($169, originally $199; amazon.com or walmart.com)

Wireless Charging Case for AirPods ($69, originally $79; amazon.com or walmart.com)

Whether you opt for wireless charging or stick with standard charging, you'll score a pair of second-generation AirPods. Keep in mind though, while it was rumored, neither the 11, 11 Pro or 11 Pro Max have the ability to charge AirPods on the back. These still feature the Apple-made H1 Bluetooth chip, which allows for fast pairing and links the earbuds with your iCloud account.

From there you can easily switch between which iOS, macOS, watchOS or even tvOS device you're paired with. And the best part is it happens on the fly. The H1 Chip also enabled hands-free "Hey Siri" support, longer battery life and a stronger connection.

Act fast to score second-generation AirPods at a discount. They should ship in time for the iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max launch on Sept 20.

