(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Monday on CNN:
-- President Trump called for unity among Republicans during his first Cabinet meeting since July.
-- UK House of Commons Speaker John Bercow refuses to give permission for another vote on Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Brexit deal. Here's what happens now.
-- Joe Biden was a top target of Russians who are building a network of accounts designed to look like groups in swing states, new Facebook data shows.
-- Sen. Mitt Romney says he's secretly behind the "Pierre Delecto" Twitter account.
-- Four pharmaceutical companies accused in opioid epidemic lawsuits reached a settlement totaling $260 million to avert the first high-profile federal trial.
-- American Airlines says two crew members and a customer were taken to a hospital after spilled cleaning chemicals forced their plane to land.
-- Lori Harvey, the stepdaughter of comedian Steve Harvey, was arrested after a hit-and-run accident over the weekend.
-- It's time to break out the tissues. See the moment a Vietnam veteran in hospice care was granted his only wish: to say goodbye to his dog, Patch.
-- Kim and Kanye's love is still on lockdown. The two renewed their vows in honor of their five-year anniversary.