Death toll in Chile rises to 11 after weekend of violent protests

(CNN) At least 11 people have died in Chile, according to the mayor of capital city Santiago, as protests and violence in the country continued.

Mayor Karla Rubilar said eight people died Sunday, the most deadly day in a week of demonstrations over a proposed public transport ticket price increase. Many of the deaths have occurred during looting when supermarkets were set on fire.

The unrest has widened to reflect anger over living costs and inequality and entered a seventh day Sunday despite President Sebastian Piñera announcing Saturday that ministers will suspend plans to raise subway fares.

"We are at war with a powerful enemy, relentless, that does respect anyone or anything," Piñera told reporters.

Firefighters put out the flames on a burning bus during a protest in Santiago, Friday, October 18, 2019.

With a state of emergency already in place, schools in the Santiago metropolitan region would remain closed on Monday, Rubilar announced.

