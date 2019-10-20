A West Point cadet is missing along with an M4 rifle, military academy says

(CNN) A West Point cadet is missing along with an M4 rifle, the military academy said after military, federal, state and local agencies conducted extensive searches to locate the man.

Authorities don't believe the cadet has any magazines or ammunition or poses a threat to the public. He may be a danger to himself, the military academy said in a statement.

The academy will be operating normally with "an increased force protection status," the statement said, including more police presence at sporting events and across the academy.

The cadet, a member of the class of 2021, was last seen on Friday around 5:30 p.m. on West Point grounds. When he didn't show up for a military skills competition, his teammates began looking for him immediately, the academy said.

After an initial search was unsuccessful, military police began their search around 1 a.m. Saturday.

