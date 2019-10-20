Breaking News

Vikings receiver Stefon Diggs channels his inner villain with custom 'Joker' cleats

By Amir Vera, CNN

Updated 5:30 PM ET, Sun October 20, 2019

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

The Vikings&#39; Stefon Diggs is becoming known for his creative footwear.
The Vikings' Stefon Diggs is becoming known for his creative footwear.

(CNN)Stefon Diggs put on his happy face Sunday.

The Minnesota Vikings wide receiver sported a pair of Joaquin Phoenix "Joker" custom cleats before Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions.
It's not the first time the star receiver showed off some swaggy kicks for a game. Some of his most memorable cleats have included:

Starbucks cleats in 2017

    Snoop Dogg cleats in 2018

    Read More

      And of course, the custom Spongebob drip

      Diggs isn't the only receiver to customize his cleats, but he definitely won Sunday. He caught seven passes for 142 yards, and Vikings won the game, 42-30.