Santa Anita Park has second horse death of fall meet, 34th since December

(CNN) A horse racing at California's Santa Anita Park on Saturday broke his left front ankle and was euthanized by doctors -- the 34th horse death at the famed track since December.

Satchel Paige, a 3-year-old gelding, was pulled up at the 3/8th pole of the race and transported in an equine ambulance, according to track owners The Stronach Group . Led by Dr. Dana Stead, veterinarians decided to euthanize the horse after determining he had an open fracture of his left front ankle.

The jockey, Ruben Fuentes, was not injured.

Dr. Dionne Benson, Chief Veterinarian for The Stronach Group, said the horse will undergo a necropsy at the University of California Davis School of Veterinary Medicine on behalf of the California Horse Racing Board, as is mandatory for all on-track accidents.

"The accident and the necropsy report will be reviewed to learn what, if anything, could have been done to prevent the accident," Benson said. "Santa Anita will work closely with the California Horse Racing Board to investigate this accident and will continue to brief our stakeholders and all of our constituents, including the public, as more facts come in."