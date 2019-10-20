Breaking News

It's NFL Sunday. Here's how to watch your favorite teams play

By Alaa Elassar, CNN

Updated 1:41 AM ET, Sun October 20, 2019

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Quarterback Carson Wentz of the Philadelphia Eagles talks with cornerback Josh Norman of the Washington Redskins after the Eagles won September 8 in Philadelphia.
Quarterback Carson Wentz of the Philadelphia Eagles talks with cornerback Josh Norman of the Washington Redskins after the Eagles won September 8 in Philadelphia.

(CNN)NFL Sunday is back with loads of passion, trashin' and hard-hittin' action.

Week 7 brings a dozen new match-ups, including the greatest rivalry in the league: Philadelphia Eagles vs Dallas Cowboys.
Here's where to watch your favorite team play:

Los Angeles Rams vs. Atlanta Falcons

    Watch: 1 p.m. ET on Fox, playing at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
    Read More

    Miami Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills

    Watch: 1 p.m. ET on CBS, playing at New Era Field in Buffalo, New York.

    Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Cincinnati Bengals

    Watch: 1 p.m. ET on CBS, playing at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

    Minnesota Vikings vs. Detroit Lions

    Watch: 1 p.m. ET on Fox, playing at Ford Field in Detroit.

    Oakland Raiders vs. Green Bay Packers

    Watch: 1 p.m. ET on CBS, playing at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

    Houston Texans vs. Indianapolis Colts

    Watch: 1 p.m. ET on CBS, playing at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

    Arizona Cardinals vs. New York Giants

    Watch: 1 p.m. ET on Fox, playing at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

    San Francisco 49ers vs. Washington Redskins

    Watch: 1 p.m. ET on Fox, playing at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland.

    Los Angeles Chargers vs. Tennessee Titans

    Watch: 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS, playing at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

    New Orleans Saints vs. Chicago Bears

    Watch: 4:25 p.m. ET on Fox, playing at Soldier Field in Chicago.

    Baltimore Ravens vs. Seattle Seahawks

    Watch: 4:25 p.m. ET on Fox, playing at CenturyLink Field in Seattle.

      Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys

      Watch: 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC, playing at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.