It's NFL Sunday. Here's how to watch your favorite teams play

(CNN) NFL Sunday is back with loads of passion, trashin' and hard-hittin' action.

Week 7 brings a dozen new match-ups, including the greatest rivalry in the league: Philadelphia Eagles vs Dallas Cowboys.

Here's where to watch your favorite team play:

Los Angeles Rams vs. Atlanta Falcons

Watch: 1 p.m. ET on Fox, playing at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Miami Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills

Watch: 1 p.m. ET on CBS, playing at New Era Field in Buffalo, New York.

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Watch: 1 p.m. ET on CBS, playing at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Minnesota Vikings vs. Detroit Lions

Watch: 1 p.m. ET on Fox, playing at Ford Field in Detroit.

Oakland Raiders vs. Green Bay Packers

Watch: 1 p.m. ET on CBS, playing at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Houston Texans vs. Indianapolis Colts

Watch: 1 p.m. ET on CBS, playing at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Arizona Cardinals vs. New York Giants

Watch: 1 p.m. ET on Fox, playing at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

San Francisco 49ers vs. Washington Redskins

Watch: 1 p.m. ET on Fox, playing at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland.

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Tennessee Titans

Watch: 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS, playing at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

New Orleans Saints vs. Chicago Bears

Watch: 4:25 p.m. ET on Fox, playing at Soldier Field in Chicago.

Baltimore Ravens vs. Seattle Seahawks

Watch: 4:25 p.m. ET on Fox, playing at CenturyLink Field in Seattle.

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys

Watch: 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC, playing at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.