Two New Jersey teenagers face charges after a victim was urinated on while racial slurs were hurled at them, police say

(CNN) Two New Jersey teenagers face multiple charges after someone was urinated on and racial slurs were used at a high school football game, police said.

The teenagers, who live in Lawrence Township, are 17-year-old boys of "Indian descent," police said on Twitter. The two face several counts of harassment, bias intimidation and lewdness in connection with the incident, police said.

Police did not give the race of the victim. Police did not respond to requests Sunday asking for additional information. The two statements police issued Saturday did not say what racial slurs were allegedly used. Neither did the post on the department's Twitter page.

The Lawrence Twp Police Department would like to announce the arrest of 2 juvenile males who reside in Lawrence Twp and who are of Indian descent in connection with the bias incident that took place at Lawrence High School on Friday night. Great work by LTPD Detectives — Lawrence Twp Police, NJ (@LawrencePD_NJ) October 20, 2019

The incident is still being investigated, police said.

Read More