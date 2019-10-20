A worker injured when the New Orleans Hard Rock Hotel collapsed was detained by ICE two days later

(CNN) A worker who fell down three stories after the Hard Rock Hotel under construction in New Orleans partially collapsed was detained by immigration officials two days later, his spokesperson and immigration authorities say.

Ramirez-Palma first received medical attention on October 19, a week after the collapse, Angela Young, a spokesperson for the man, told CNN.

"When our client was first detained we weren't able to talk to him to see if he received medical treatment," Young told CNN. "As of Friday our client was not seen by a physician, but when he spoke to his attorney today he said he finally saw a doctor."

Ramirez-Palma was arrested by the US Border Patrol on Monday at the Bayou Sauvage National Wildlife Refuge in New Orleans, about 15 miles from the construction site, Bryan D. Cox, acting press secretary for US Immigration and Customs Enforcement told CNN in a statement on Saturday.

