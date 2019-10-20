Nickelodeon Universe, the largest indoor theme park in North America, opens this week

(CNN) All your favorite Nickelodeon characters are coming to New Jersey.

Nickelodeon Universe, which at 8.5 acres will be the largest indoor theme park in North America, will open on October 25 at the American Dream mall in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The park features more than 35 rides, roller coasters and attractions. Nickelodeon characters such as SpongeBob, Dora The Explorer and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles will be at the mall to meet.

The roller coasters include one named the Shellraiser, which features a plunging 122-foot drop.

Since no Nickelodeon attraction would be complete without slime, visitors can enjoy entertainment on the Nickelodeon Slime Stage.

