(CNN) A tornado touched down in northern Dallas Sunday, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.

The service tweeted it had visual confirmation north of Interstate 635 and east of I-75.

We now have visual CONFIRMATION of a tornado in Northern Dallas north of 635 and east of 75. Everyone in northeast Dallas needs to take shelter now!! #dfwwx — NWS Fort Worth (@NWSFortWorth) October 21, 2019

There are no tornado warnings in effect as of 10 p.m. CDT, NWS tweeted, but there is concern a new one could form with severe storms moving into in Kaufman and Hunt County to the east of Dallas.