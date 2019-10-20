Flooding unearthed a bear skull in Kansas that's at least hundreds of years old

(CNN) Two sisters kayaking on the Arkansas River this summer made a historic find — a huge bear skull that is hundreds if not thousands of years old.

The skull has most of its teeth intact, according to the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism.

The skull is about 16 inches long and 8.5 inches wide and has a fossilized appearance, which led the paleontologists to wonder whether it was from a modern grizzly or a more primitive species, the wildlife department said.

"The bear skull was washed out of the same river sediments that routinely produce the skulls and bones of the American bison, some of which could date back as far as the last Ice Age," said Mike Everhart, one of the Sternberg paleontologists who examined the skull.

"Whether it is hundreds or thousands of years old, the skull gives us a better insight into the richness of life on the plains before Western man," Everhart said.

The most likely scenario is that the skull is from a more modern species, the wildlife department said, based on the excellent condition with only a few minor teeth missing.