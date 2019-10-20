Andy Murray wins his first singles title since undergoing two hip surgeries

(CNN) Andy Murray is back. The former No. 1-ranked player won the European Open Sunday to claim his first ATP singles title in more than two years.

Murray beat Stan Wawrinka 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 in Antwerp, Belgium. The 32-year-old had last won a tournament in March 2017 at the Dubai Tennis Championships.

The three-time grand slam champion -- once considered part of tennis' "Big Four" alongside Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic -- returned to the professional circuit in June, initially only competing in doubles.

Murray's tennis career has been derailed by injuries in recent years. He underwent hip surgery for the first time in January 2018 but struggled on his return to the sport, withdrawing from several tournaments over the course of the year to focus on rehab.

He had a second procedure on his hip in January this year after admitting in a tearful news conference at the Australian Open that he had been playing in considerable pain for some time and was even considering retirement.

