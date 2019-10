David Cliff/NurPhoto/Getty Images Crowds gather during a People's Vote campaign march in London, England, on Saturday, October 19. In photos: Thousands march for second Brexit referendum

David Cliff/NurPhoto/Getty Images Crowds gather during a People's Vote campaign march in London, England, on Saturday, October 19.

Vast crowds descended on central London Saturday demanding a second referendum on Britain's exit from the European Union.

The protesters began near Park Lane and worked their way down Whitehall, past Downing Street, before ending at Parliament Square. In a statement, the organizers of the march estimated that up to 1 million people attended. Authorities have not given estimates on crowd sizes.