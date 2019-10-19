Weapons seized from alleged neo-Nazi leader in Washington state

(CNN) A man who Seattle Police say is the Washington cell leader of a neo-Nazi group isn't allowed to own any guns for one year, according to a court order.

An Extreme Risk Protection Order filed on October 8 found Kaleb James Cole posed an imminent threat of harm to others. He has not been charged with a crime.

In September, the Seattle Police filed a petition seeking the order and seized a small cache of firearms and gun parts from his home, according to court documents.

Cole owned multiple handguns, an AK-47, as well as a concealed-carry firearm permit from Whatcom County, according to the petition for the Extreme Risk Protection Order. All the firearms were confiscated in September and the permit surrendered, court documents show.

In Washington and other jurisdictions that have similar so-called "red flag" laws, when a person poses a significant danger of causing personal injury to themselves or others by having firearms, family members or law enforcement can seek a court order to require that person surrender their firearms to law enforcement.

