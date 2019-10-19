State employee claims Delaware discriminates against her over hijab

(CNN) A Delaware woman says she was prevented from wearing a hijab at her state job, according to a discrimination complaint filed by the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR).

Madinah Brown says supervisors have prevented her from working at the Department of Services for Children, Youth, and Their Families because of her head scarf. The complaint was filed Thursday with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC).

Brown, who has been with the department since 2012, claims one of her supervisors told her she was "looking like a terrorist" in the presence of other employees in August.

At a press conference Thursday, Brown said she has been without her regular salary for four months. When she arrives at work, she says she is asked to remove the scarf or clock out and leave the office. Because of that, she has only worked sporadically and has received paychecks as low as $1.

"This has been very hard for me and my family," she said. "I just want answers."

