All Blacks reach Rugby World Cup semifinals with seven-try demolition of Ireland

(CNN) New Zealand raised the bar once again at this Rugby World Cup quarterfinal match by booking its place in the semifinals with a seven-try, 46-14 mauling of Ireland.

The combination of consistently scintillating play from the All Blacks and sloppy errors by Ireland made this match a mismatch from the first to the 80th minute.

Few teams have been able to thwart the All Blacks in recent years quite like Ireland, winning two of their previous three encounters.

The first, a 40-29 win at Chicago's Soldier Field in 2016, was the first victory Ireland had ever recorded over New Zealand, a winless run stretching back to their first clash back in 1905.

But after having to wait 111 years for its maiden win over the All Blacks, the Irish only had to wait two more for their second.

