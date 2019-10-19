Egypt unveils discovery of 30 ancient coffins with mummies inside

(CNN) Egyptian authorities on Saturday revealed the contents of 30 ancient wooden coffins discovered in Luxor and yes, they include mummies.

Mostafa Waziri, secretary general of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, told reporters the discovery was the country's largest in more than a century.

It is the first cache of coffins to be discovered by an Egyptian mission, after years of foreign-led archeological digs.

Egyptian archeologist open a coffin belonging to a man in front Hatshepsut Temple in Luxor on October 19, 2019.

"The last one was in 1891, [led by] foreigners. 1881, [also] foreigners. But ... 2019 is an Egyptian discovery," Waziri said. "This is an indescribable feeling, I swear to God."

The discovery was unveiled in front of Hatshepsut Temple at Valley of the Kings in Luxor.

