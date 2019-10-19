University of Oklahoma's iconic Sooner Schooner crashed during a touchdown celebration

(CNN) In a game day spectacle, the University of Oklahoma's Sooner Schooner crashed on the field after a second-quarter touchdown in OU's game against West Virginia University on Saturday.

The school's beloved horse-drawn wagon, which was filled with passengers, tipped over after a sharp turn, sending the drivers skidding across the grass and setting the ponies free.

The Sooner Schooner crashed on the field during the second quarter of OU's game against West Virginia: pic.twitter.com/YTyrAoBvLL — OU Daily Sports (@OUDailySports) October 19, 2019

The wagon's body was flung off the wheel frame. A crowd of people rushed to the field to help and to calm the horses.

Officials believe uneven weight distribution of riders in the back of the wagon caused the crash, OU Athletics said in a statement.

"Three individuals were evaluated at the stadium and released," the statement said. "All others reported that they were uninjured."

Read More