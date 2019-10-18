The week in 30 photos

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi points at US President Donald Trump during a contentious White House meeting on Wednesday, October 16. Democratic leaders were there for a meeting about Syria, and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said they walked out when Trump went on a diatribe and "started calling Speaker Pelosi a third-rate politician." Pelosi said, "What we witnessed on the part of the President was a meltdown." Trump later tweeted this photo, taken by White House photographer Shealah Craighead, with the caption "Nervous Nancy's unhinged meltdown!" Pelosi then made it the cover photo for her own Twitter account.White House Photo
Black cloth is draped over the chair of US Rep. Elijah Cummings, the chairman of the House Oversight Committee, on Thursday, October 17. Cummings, a longtime Maryland Democrat and a key figure leading investigations into President Donald Trump, died this week at the age of 68.Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP
Children watch as military tanks are transported in Akcakale, Turkey, on Thursday, October 17. Turkey launched a military offensive in northeastern Syria just days after the Trump administration announced that it was pulling US troops back from the area. The offensive was aimed at pushing Kurdish forces away from Turkey's border with Syria. The two sides have agreed to a ceasefire, according to US Vice President Mike Pence, but the Turkish government is insisting that the agreement is only a "pause" on operations in the region.Emrah Gurel/AP
US President Donald Trump addresses his supporters during a rally in Dallas on Thursday, October 17. Targeting his Democratic opponents, he said, "I really don't believe anymore that they love our country," prompting a chant of "four more years" from the crowd.Gabriella Demczuk for CNN
Ozzy Butler talks on the phone as his father, Randy, tries to protect their Los Angeles house from the Saddleridge Fire on Friday, October 11. About 100,000 people were forced to evacuate homes when the wildfire began spreading rapidly.Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images
Security officers pursue pro-democracy lawmaker Au Nok-hin, center, as he leaps across desks to chase Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam on Thursday, October 17. Lam was leaving a question-and-answer session with lawmakers. A day earlier, Lam's annual policy address ended in chaos as pro-democracy lawmakers repeatedly disrupted her speech and heckled her with calls to honor the demands of months-long anti-government protests.Mark Schiefelbein/AP
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un rides a white horse in this photo released Wednesday, October 16, by the state-run Korean Central News Agency. He was riding during the first snow at Mount Paektu, a snowy mountain considered sacred to many Koreans. The mountain is an important propaganda piece for North Korea, as the Kim dynasty has absorbed its mythology into the family's own lore and deification.STR/KCNA via KNS/AFP/Getty Images
A military helicopter hovers above a flooded residential area of Nagano, Japan, on Sunday, October 13, after an embankment of the Chikuma River broke because of Typhoon Hagibis. The storm was one of the strongest to hit the country in years.Yohei Kanasashi/Kyodo/AP
Relatives of community leader Josemano "Badou" Victorieux cry during his funeral in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on Wednesday, October 16. Victorieux is among those who have died during the recent demonstrations against President Jovenel Moise.Orlando Barria/EFE/Sipa USA
Twelve presidential candidates take part in the Democratic debate in Westerville, Ohio, on Tuesday, October 15. The candidates, from left, are US Rep. Tulsi Gabbard; businessman Tom Steyer; US Sen. Cory Booker; US Sen. Kamala Harris; US Sen. Bernie Sanders; former Vice President Joe Biden; US Sen. Elizabeth Warren; South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg; businessman Andrew Yang; former US Rep. Beto O'Rourke; US Sen. Amy Klobuchar; and former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro.Gabriella Demczuk for CNN
A woman lies on the ground during a spiritual ceremony on Venezuela's Sorte Mountain on Friday, October 11. Followers of indigenous goddess Maria Lionza gather there annually.Ariana Cubillos/AP
US Capitol workers lower the flag to half-staff after the passing of US Rep. ElijahCummings on Thursday, October 17.Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call/Getty Images
Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, visit the Badshahi Mosque in Lahore, Pakistan, on Thursday, October 17. They were on a five-day tour of the country.Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images
Prelates attend a canonization Mass at the Vatican on Sunday, October 13. Pope Francis was canonizing five new saints.Alessandra Tarantino/AP
Billionaire Richard Branson appears in a skydiving simulator as he wears Virgin Galactic's new spacesuits during an unveiling event in Yonkers, New York, on Wednesday, October 16. Virgin Galactic, the space tourism startup that could be months away from its first commercial flight, developed the spacewear in partnership with Under Armour.Mike Segar/Reuters
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, left, meets with US Vice President Mike Pence in Ankara, Turkey, on Thursday, October 17. Pence later announced that he and Erdogan agreed to a ceasefire halting Turkey's incursion into northern Syria. The Turkish government is insisting that the agreement is not a ceasefire, but only a "pause" on operations in the region.Jacquelyn Martin/AP
Charlotte Charles, the mother of British teen Harry Dunn, reacts at a news conference in New York on Monday, October 14. Dunn, 19, was killed in August after his motorbike was struck by a car driving on the wrong side of the road in central England. The car was driven by Anne Sacoolas, the wife of a US diplomat stationed in the United Kingdom. UK police said Sacoolas claimed diplomatic immunity in the aftermath of the crash, and she left the country three weeks later. Dunn's parents were in the United States to make the case that Sacoolas should be returned to Britain to face justice.Carlo Allegri/Reuters
This aerial photo shows the site of a collapsed residential building in Fortaleza, Brazil, on Wednesday, October 16. At least two people have been found dead.Ceara State Government/AP
Police officers in riot gear move past a burning barricade during clashes with protesters in Barcelona, Spain, on Thursday, October 15. The protests were triggered by the lengthy prison sentences handed to pro-independence politicians this week.Emilio Morenatti/AP
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II is accompanied by her son Prince Charles during the state opening of Parliament on Monday, October 14.Leon Neal/AFP/Getty Images
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot visits with children affected by a teachers strike on Thursday, October 17. Teachers in the city are calling for smaller class sizes, more support staff, higher raises and more school funding. During the strike, dozens of community centers are open for students, including YMCAs and Boys & Girls Clubs.Scott Olson/Getty Images
A migrant tends to a child while surrounded by members of the National Guard near Tuzantan, Mexico, on Saturday, October 12.Isabel Mateos/AP
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell leaves a news conference after a Senate Republicans lunch in Washington on Wednesday, October 16. McConnell was preparing his colleagues on what's to come as the House conducts its impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.Caroline Brehman/CQ-Roll Call/Getty Images
Smoke billows from ethanol tanks that were burning at a refinery in Crockett, California, on Tuesday, October 15. No one was injured in the fire at the NuStar Energy facility.Anda Chu/San Jose Mercury News/AP
Parishioners of the World Peace and Unification Sanctuary hold AR-15 rifles Monday, October 14, in Newfoundland, Pennsylvania. The church encourages couples to bring weapons to its ceremonies and blessings throughout the year.Spencer Platt/Getty Images
An official hangs a Union Jack next to an European Union flag ahead of an EU summit about Brexit on Thursday, October 17. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that a Brexit agreement has been reached between the UK and the EU. Now he has to convince lawmakers to get it over the line in Parliament.Kenzo Tribouillard/AFP/Getty Images