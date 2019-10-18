A woman who livestreamed a crash that killed her sister is out of prison and arrested again

(CNN) In 2017, 18-year-old Obdulia Sanchez livestreamed a video as she was driving drunk during a crash that killed her younger sister. She was convicted of vehicular manslaughter and served less than two years in prison. She was released last month.

She was arrested again Thursday.

Sanchez, now 20, was arrested in Stockton, California, on weapons and traffic charges around 1:30 a.m., according to the Stockton Police Department.

CNN has not been able to determine if she has a lawyer. The San Joaquin Public Defender office told CNN an attorney will be appointed for Sanchez after those initial court dates.

Officers tried to pull Sanchez over for what they say was a vehicle code violation, but officers said she kept driving. She led them on a "short vehicle pursuit," eventually driving her car off the roadway, Stockton Police said in a statement on their Facebook page.

Obdulia Sanchez livestreamed a video to Instagram while she was driving in 2017.

She livestreamed a fatal drunken driving accident

In July 2017, Sanchez had been livestreaming on Instagram when she crashed, and her 14-year-old sister, Jacqueline, was thrown from the car and killed, the California Highway Patrol said.

At the time , CNN chose to not show the video publicly due to its graphic nature. In the recording, Sanchez is heard addressing her sister, "Jacqueline, please wake up."

That accident occurred near Los Banos, California, about 80 miles southeast of San Jose.

Sanchez was convicted of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and for endangering a child, and was sentenced to six years and four months behind bars, according to Ike Dodson, a spokesman for the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

But given time served and earned credits, she was released from prison last month after serving just over a year and a half.

Arrested again

After Sanchez drove off the road during the latest incident, a man also ran from the car and was able to escape, Stockton police said in their Facebook post.

Police arrested Sanchez without a struggle. When they searched her vehicle, they discovered a loaded gun, according to Officer Joe Silva.

Police say they're analyzing the handgun to determine whether it's been used in any crimes, and Silva said they're working to find the passenger who fled the scene.

Police in Stockton, California, say they found this gun after searching the car that Obdulia Sanchez was driving.

Her father, Nicandro Sanchez, told CNN affiliate KTXL that he spoke to his daughter hours after her arrest at the San Joaquin County Jail.

Nicandro Sanchez said that his daughter's license is suspended.

"She (got) scared of the police," he said. "That's why she ran."

He also said he didn't think the gun the police found was his daughter's, saying instead that he thought it belonged to male passenger who was with her.

Sanchez was charged with five felony weapons charges, including being a felon in possession of a firearm; evading a peace officer; five traffic violations and a parole violation.