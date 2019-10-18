Here's what was inside a 132-year-old time capsule found in Utah

(CNN) This time capsule has been through a lot.

It was first buried in Salt Lake City, Utah in 1887, after being put together by a school run by Protestants who were dedicated to converting Mormons through education.

When that school was demolished in 1959, the time capsule was uncovered. Someone opened it, but then left it at the school district office, where it sat in a closet for years.

The time capsule.

It was finally unveiled publicly Wednesday, during an event at Utah's Division of Archives and Records.

Inside there was kind of a little bit of everything: newspapers, a list of the church's members, photographs, a student autograph book. There were even small items like a button, ribbons and a pebble.

