Shaquille O'Neal buys a home for a 12-year-old boy paralyzed in a shooting

(CNN) An Atlanta boy paralyzed in a shooting will soon live in a new home that is accessible to him thanks to basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal.

Isaiah Payton, 12, and Damean Spear, 15, were shot on October 17 after a high school football game, the Atlanta Police Department said. The shooting was a result of an escalated argument and Isaiah and Damean were not the intended targets, according to police.

Damean was shot in the leg and was treated and released. But Isaiah was paralyzed from the chest down by his gunshot wound and will require long-term care as a result of his injuries, police said.

"This was a reckless, heartless and cowardly act of violence that forever changed the life of a 12-year-old child and his family and deeply affected another juvenile," said Atlanta police Chief Erika Shields.

O'Neal, who advocates against gun violence, found out that Payton, who is still hospitalized, could not be released until his family could move to the first floor of their apartment building, ac