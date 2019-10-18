Muslim families weren't allowed to board NYC ferry after being labeled a 'security issue,' complaint says

(CNN) Three Muslim families were not allowed to board a New York City ferry after they were told they posed a "security issue," according to a discrimination complaint filed with the New York City Commission on Human Rights this week.

The complaint was filed by the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) on behalf of the families, which included eight children, against HNY Ferry, LLC; New York City Economic Development Corporation; the City of New York; and two employees referred to as John Doe 1 and Jane Doe 1.

The suit seeks disciplinary actions, a formal apology and compensatory damages for "humiliation, embarrassment, and severe emotional distress," claiming that not being allowed to board was based on discrimination and that the security concerns were an "after-the-fact false excuse."

A day out and a change of plans

September 21 was meant to be a day for three women and their children, ages two months to 14 years old, to enjoy a day out before one of the families went to Pakistan for an extended period of time, the complaint said. Two of the women wore hijabs, according to the complaint.

