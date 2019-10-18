Honduran President's brother found guilty of drug trafficking charges

(CNN) The brother of Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández was found guilty of trafficking cocaine Friday, according to the US Department of Justice.

Juan Antonio Hernández Alvarado, also known as "Tony Hernández," was arrested in Miami last year on charges of trafficking cocaine, weapons offenses and making a false statement. He was taken to New York and charged.

The guilty verdict means Hernández is facing up to 10 years in prison. He will be sentenced on January 17, 2020, according to a Justice Department news release.

Between 2004 and 2018, Hernández was involved in processing, receiving, transporting and distributing multi-ton loads of cocaine that came to Honduras by plane, boat and, on at least on occasion, by submarine, a federal indictment states. Hernández had access to labs in Honduras and Colombia, where some of the cocaine was stamped "TH" for Tony Hernández.

"Hernández bribed law enforcement officials to protect drug shipments, solicited large bribes from major drug traffickers, and arranged machine gun-toting security for cocaine shipments," said Manhattan US Attorney Geoffrey Berman.

