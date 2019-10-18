Chicago's top cop was drinking before officers found him asleep on his car, mayor says

(CNN) Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson had "a couple of drinks with dinner" before he was found asleep on his car, the mayor says.

Johnson was driving home early Thursday when he felt lightheaded and parked his car near his home, police said in a statement.

Officers found him after a passerby called 911 to report that a person was asleep at a stop sign.

"Responding Officers arrived at the scene and checked on the Superintendent's well-being. Officers did not observe any signs of impairment, and the Superintendent drove himself home," the police department said. Johnson was not administered a sobriety test.

In an interview with The Chicago Sun-Times , Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said she spoke with Johnson.

Read More