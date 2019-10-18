A toddler with cerebral palsy is taking Halloween to the next level with his 'Up' costume

(CNN) Brantley is a 2-year-old preparing for his first Halloween.

Since he uses a walker because of cerebral palsy, Brantley's mom, Brittany Morse, wanted to find a costume that would incorporate his medical equipment.

So, she came up with the idea of dressing him like Carl from the animated Pixar movie "Up."

"Brantley is just over here making the absolute BEST out of having a disability, and rocking his medical equipment with his awesome halloween costume," Morse wrote in an Instagram post.

Along with balloons tied to the walker, Brantley's glasses and a bow tie help him look like the elderly cartoon character.

