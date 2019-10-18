An African American security guard asked a student to not call him the n-word. That request got him fired

(CNN) An African American security guard told a student to stop calling him the n-word. It cost him his job.

Marlon Anderson was a security guard at Madison West High School in Wisconsin. Last Wednesday, he was called in to help the assistant principal escort a student from school grounds, he told CNN.

The student was resisting, including yelling and pushing the principal. Anderson called for backup, and the student started yelling expletives at him, including the racial slur, Anderson said.

At first, Anderson said he asked the student to stop calling him that, without saying the word. But the student continued to call him different variations of the word.

Finally, Anderson said he responded: "Don't call me (n-word)."

