Small plane carrying a high school swim team crashes in Alaska

(CNN) A plane carrying 42 people, including a high school swim team, went off an airport runway while trying to land Thursday in Alaska.

PenAir Flight 3296 from Anchorage to the city of Dutch Harbor landed near a body of water by Unalaska-Dutch Harbor Airport, according to Alaska Airlines.

"PenAir operates the Anchorage-Dutch Harbor service for Alaska Airlines with a Saab 2000 aircraft," the airline said in a statement.

At approximately 6 p.m.(local time), the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities said they were notified about the incident.

The incident happened during a 5:40 p.m. (local time) landing, Alaska Airlines said. The plane went off the runway in the small Alaska community near the Bering Sea.

Read More