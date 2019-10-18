Breaking News

New York 9/11 victim identified 18 years after attack

By Mirna Alsharif, CNN

Updated 2:39 PM ET, Fri October 18, 2019

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Thick smoke rises over the New York City skyline after the World Trade Center towers were downed by terrorists on September 11, 2001.
Photos: Timeline of the September 11 attacks
Thick smoke rises over the New York City skyline after the World Trade Center towers were downed by terrorists on September 11, 2001.
Hide Caption
1 of 30
In this image taken from video, American Airlines Flight 11 is seen seconds before crashing into the north tower of the World Trade Center at 8:46 a.m. ET. It was the first plane that hit the World Trade Center. Flight 11 took off from Boston and was scheduled to fly to Los Angeles.
Photos: Timeline of the September 11 attacks
In this image taken from video, American Airlines Flight 11 is seen seconds before crashing into the north tower of the World Trade Center at 8:46 a.m. ET. It was the first plane that hit the World Trade Center. Flight 11 took off from Boston and was scheduled to fly to Los Angeles.
Hide Caption
2 of 30
People in New York look up as the World Trade Center burns.
Photos: Timeline of the September 11 attacks
People in New York look up as the World Trade Center burns.
Hide Caption
3 of 30
Fire and smoke are seen from the north tower.
Photos: Timeline of the September 11 attacks
Fire and smoke are seen from the north tower.
Hide Caption
4 of 30
A man falls from one of the World Trade Center towers. The publication of this photo, taken by Richard Drew, led to a public outcry from people who found it insensitive. Drew sees it differently. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.thedailybeast.com/articles/2011/09/08/richard-drew-s-the-falling-man-ap-photographer-on-his-iconic-9-11-photo.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;On the 10th anniversary of the attacks,&lt;/a&gt; he said he considers the falling man an &quot;unknown soldier&quot; who he hopes &quot;represents everyone who had that same fate that day.&quot; It&#39;s believed that upwards of 200 people fell or jumped to their deaths after the planes hit the towers.
Photos: Timeline of the September 11 attacks
A man falls from one of the World Trade Center towers. The publication of this photo, taken by Richard Drew, led to a public outcry from people who found it insensitive. Drew sees it differently. On the 10th anniversary of the attacks, he said he considers the falling man an "unknown soldier" who he hopes "represents everyone who had that same fate that day." It's believed that upwards of 200 people fell or jumped to their deaths after the planes hit the towers.
Hide Caption
5 of 30
Seventeen minutes after the north tower was struck, at 9:03 a.m., United Airlines Flight 175 flew into the south tower of the World Trade Center. That plane also flew out of Boston en route to Los Angeles.
Photos: Timeline of the September 11 attacks
Seventeen minutes after the north tower was struck, at 9:03 a.m., United Airlines Flight 175 flew into the south tower of the World Trade Center. That plane also flew out of Boston en route to Los Angeles.
Hide Caption
6 of 30
People in front of St. Patrick&#39;s Cathedral react with horror as they look down Fifth Avenue toward the World Trade Center site.
Photos: Timeline of the September 11 attacks
People in front of St. Patrick's Cathedral react with horror as they look down Fifth Avenue toward the World Trade Center site.
Hide Caption
7 of 30
White House Chief of Staff Andrew Card whispers into the ear of US President George W. Bush as Bush was visiting an elementary school in Sarasota, Florida. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.sfgate.com/news/article/9-11-Voices-What-If-You-Had-To-Tell-The-2799179.php&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;&quot;America is under attack,&quot; he said.&lt;/a&gt;
Photos: Timeline of the September 11 attacks
White House Chief of Staff Andrew Card whispers into the ear of US President George W. Bush as Bush was visiting an elementary school in Sarasota, Florida. "America is under attack," he said.
Hide Caption
8 of 30
Pedestrians look across the East River to the burning towers.
Photos: Timeline of the September 11 attacks
Pedestrians look across the East River to the burning towers.
Hide Caption
9 of 30
Surveillance video from a Pentagon security camera shows a fireball rising from the southwestern side of the building after American Airlines Flight 77 crashed into it at 9:37 a.m. The flight had taken off from Dulles, Virginia, en route to Los Angeles.
Photos: Timeline of the September 11 attacks
Surveillance video from a Pentagon security camera shows a fireball rising from the southwestern side of the building after American Airlines Flight 77 crashed into it at 9:37 a.m. The flight had taken off from Dulles, Virginia, en route to Los Angeles.
Hide Caption
10 of 30
Firefighters try to control the flames at the Pentagon.
Photos: Timeline of the September 11 attacks
Firefighters try to control the flames at the Pentagon.
Hide Caption
11 of 30
Vice President Dick Cheney talks on the phone from inside the President&#39;s Emergency Operations Center.
Photos: Timeline of the September 11 attacks
Vice President Dick Cheney talks on the phone from inside the President's Emergency Operations Center.<