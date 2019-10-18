Timeline of the September 11 attacks
Thick smoke rises over the New York City skyline after the World Trade Center towers were downed by terrorists on September 11, 2001.
Timeline of the September 11 attacks
In this image taken from video, American Airlines Flight 11 is seen seconds before crashing into the north tower of the World Trade Center at 8:46 a.m. ET. It was the first plane that hit the World Trade Center. Flight 11 took off from Boston and was scheduled to fly to Los Angeles.
People in New York look up as the World Trade Center burns.
Fire and smoke are seen from the north tower.
Seventeen minutes after the north tower was struck, at 9:03 a.m., United Airlines Flight 175 flew into the south tower of the World Trade Center. That plane also flew out of Boston en route to Los Angeles.
People in front of St. Patrick's Cathedral react with horror as they look down Fifth Avenue toward the World Trade Center site.
Pedestrians look across the East River to the burning towers.
Surveillance video from a Pentagon security camera shows a fireball rising from the southwestern side of the building after American Airlines Flight 77 crashed into it at 9:37 a.m. The flight had taken off from Dulles, Virginia, en route to Los Angeles.
Firefighters try to control the flames at the Pentagon.
Vice President Dick Cheney talks on the phone from inside the President's Emergency Operations Center.<