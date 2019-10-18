Lebanon's Hariri gives opponents 72 hours to find economic solutions as protests grow

Beirut, Lebanon (CNN) Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri has given his political adversaries 72 hours to agree on solutions to the country's economic crisis, amid growing calls for the government to resign.

"The pain of the Lebanese is real," said Hariri during his televised address that followed two days of nationwide demonstrations. "The Lebanese were waiting for the government to give them solutions and we couldn't give it to them.

"What we have seen since yesterday is a true pain which I feel and acknowledge," said Hariri. The embattled prime minister has led two national unity governments since 2016, which have included his domestic rivals, Hezbollah and its allies.

In his speech, he blamed his political adversaries in government for standing in the way of a solution for the country.

Lebanon's government is currently trying to pass a 2020 budget that could unlock billions of dollars in pledged donations from the international community.

