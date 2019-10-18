Barricades burn on Lebanon's streets as protesters demand 'downfall' of political class

Beirut, Lebanon (CNN) Plumes of smoke billowed over the Lebanese capital Beirut as nation-wide economic protests entered a second day and protesters burned barricades on the country's main roads.

Demonstrations engulfed various parts of Lebanon on Friday. Many protesters called for the resignation of the government and demanded the "downfall" of a political class that has ruled the country since the start of its 15-year civil war in 1975. Demonstrators also took aim at the political alliance between President Michel Aoun and Shia armed group Hezbollah.

Prime Minister Saad Hariri is expected to address the nation on Friday afternoon.

Many of the main routes in the Lebanese capital were closed by blazing barricades, with the sidewalks strewn with trash as protesters filled the streets. Roads leading to the airport were closed for a second time on Friday.

The unrest began on Thursday night, hours after the government announced new austerity measures, including a tax on WhatsApp calls that was later rescinded.

An anti-government protester makes a victory sign, as he holds a Lebanese national flag on Friday.

