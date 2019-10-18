Michael Jordan has funded a clinic to serve patients with little or no health insurance

(CNN) Six-time NBA champion and Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan unveiled the first of two medical clinics he has funded in his home town. The facility will offer care to Charlotte residents, including underinsured and uninsured patients.

"As you can see, it's a very emotional thing for me to be able to give back to a community that's supported me over the years," he said with tears on his cheeks.

In 2017, Jordan committed $7 million to Novant Health to open two clinics in Charlotte. The donation came with a pledge to provide resources to communities with little or no health care.

The clinic will offer typical primary and preventative care, but will also provide patients with behavioral health and social support services.

