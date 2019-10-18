Exercising before breakfast burns more fat, study says

Breakfast around the globe
Switzerland: Zopf, a braided egg bread similar to challah or brioche, is the centerpiece of Swiss brunch.
Ethiopia: Genfo is a thick porridge eaten for breakfast in Ethiopia. It's made with barley, wheat and cornflour.
Japan: Fish like salmon or mackerel, miso soup, pickled vegetables and rice are all typically part of a traditional breakfast.
Iceland: Cod liver oil, a plentiful source of omega-3 fatty acids and one of the byproducts of the country's fish industry, is how many natives start off the day.
Singapore: Kaya toast is an unassuming-looking toasted sandwich spread with flavorful kaya, a sweet jam made with coconut milk, eggs and sometimes pandan leaf for vibrant green color and flavor.
Morocco: Baghrir are thin, yeasted rounds studded with tiny holes and served with butter and honey.
Australia: Breakfast in this part of the world varies, but a mainstay is avocado toast topped with an egg.
Argentina: "Facturas" -- medialunes, a croissant-shaped brioche pastry; bombas and bolas de fraille, or fried doughnuts -- are what's for breakfast in this South American country.
Germany: Eggs and sausage is standard breakfast fare.