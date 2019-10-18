El Clasico between Barcelona and Real Madrid postponed amid Catalan protests

(CNN) The Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) has postponed El Clasico between Barcelona and Real Madrid later this month due to the ongoing Catalan protests.

The lengthy jail sentences handed to pro-independence politicians earlier this week sparked furious protests across the region, which continued into a fourth day Thursday.

Real Madrid and Barcelona have been given until October 21 to rearrange the fixture. Should they fail to do so, the RFEF will decide on a new date.

Earlier this week, La Liga had asked the RFEF that the match, originally scheduled for October 26, be moved from Barcelona's Camp Nou to Real Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu.

Nine of the Catalan independence leaders were given between nine and 13 years for their part in a failed 2017 attempt to split from Spain.

