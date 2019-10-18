Is feeding bread to ducks still a no-no? Mysterious sign sparks furious debate

London (CNN) In the age of social media, it doesn't take much to cause a schism -- and the latest divisive topic is that favorite of toddlers everywhere, the duck. Specifically, whether it's a good idea to feed it bread.

A Facebook post showing a sign asking passersby to feed bread to ducks in a park in Buxton, England has sparked fierce debate online.

The original post of the sign, which claimed that some birds were "dying of starvation" because people had stopped feeding them bread, was shared more than 17,000 times before it was deleted, BBC News reported. The park's managers said they were not responsible for the sign, according to the BBC.

Please feed the ducks pic.twitter.com/OIaGhzmsY2 — Sammy j williams (@Sammyjwilliams3) October 17, 2019

Meanwhile, the image was reposted on Reddit under the "I'm confused about duck diet now" thread -- which was upvoted more than 39,000 times and prompted lively discussion about whether the birds should, in fact, eat bread.

And it turns out that even experts can't agree fully on the matter.

