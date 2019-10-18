Extinction Rebellion activist climbs Big Ben scaffolding

London (CNN) A climate protester from the global environmental movement Extinction Rebellion has climbed scaffolding around the base of one of Britain's most famous landmarks, the Big Ben clock tower of the Houses of Parliament.

Videos shared on social media showed the protester unfurling banners reading "No pride on a dead planet" and "Citizens' Assembly" once on top of the scaffolding.

The man was reportedly wearing a costume and a blond wig resembling Prime Minister Boris Johnson's distinctive hairstyle.

"Tree surgeon Ben Atkinson, 43, has begun a free solo climb of Big Ben and will drop an Extinction Rebellion banner to highlight Government inaction on the Climate and Ecological Emergency," the group said in a statement.

London's Metropolitan Police said: "Police were called at 15:33hrs on Friday, 18 October to reports of a man climbing up scaffolding surrounding Big Ben. Officers remain on scene."

