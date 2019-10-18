Score a discount on this top rated 'instant touch' pressure cooker

Pressure cookers are a kitchen appliance long loved by professional chefs and home cooks alike. And for good reason. They're practical, versatile and end up doing a lot of the hard cooking work for you. So, if you haven't added one to your kitchen arsenal, there's no time like the present.

The Yedi 9-in-1 Total Package Instant Programmable Pressure Cooker can pressure cook, slow cook, saute, steam, make cakes, pasteurize, make yogurt, cook rice, make eggs and warm food — all in one appliance. And with a 4.7-star rating from over 1,000 reviews on Amazon, it seems this is a kitchen appliance that actually lives up to its claims. Right now, it's 10% off its original price, a better price than you'll find on Amazon or on the Yedi site.

With 15 instant-touch cooking programs, using the different functions of the Yedi is a breeze. You can also customize different pressure cooking time and levels, to ensure your food is prepared just how you like it, every time. You'll even have the ability to prepare two dishes at once using the stainless steel steamer basket, which is included in your purchase of the pressure cooker.

The Yedi comes with loads of additional accessories, in addition to the steamer basket. You'll get a measuring cup, rice paddle, ladle, mini gloves, spare sealing ring, two egg racks and even a recipe book with your purchase. A big plus? The accessories and the inner cooking pot are dishwasher safe, so clean up is quick and easy.

And if you're someone who prefers your kitchen appliances to match, fear not. The Yedi 9-in-1 Total Package Instant Programmable Pressure Cooker comes in three colors — stainless steel, copper or matte black — so it can fit in with the design and aesthetic of your cooking space. And for 10% off its original price, it seems like a good time to invest in a kitchen gadget that aims to make prepping meals easier, simpler and quicker.