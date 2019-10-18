'Queer Eye' designer Bobby Berk's AllModern furniture line is up to 35% off

America has spoken and it has decided that interior designer Bobby Berk is officially "Queer Eye's" hardest working expert — that is, if we allow memes to be the judge! Our favorite: A tweet from writer Liz Hannah stating, "Ok but peak #QueerEye is Antoni buying a premade rotisserie chicken to make chicken salad and Bobby redoing an ENTIRE. HOUSE. to be completely accessible for a man in a wheelchair."

And really, we couldn't agree more with the sentiment. With just a few days to work his magic, Berk completely revamped each client's home in one episode, churning out crisp, clean designs that have all of us lusting for the same results in our own homes ... in between sobbing uncontrollably due to some incredibly genuine, bittersweet moment, of course.

Lucky for all of us, Berk collaborated with A.R.T. Furniture — marking the first time the firm has worked with an outside designer — to create a 44-piece furniture collection that recently dropped at AllModern, making the design guru's taste accessible to all of us. And while many of the pieces sold out when the collection launched a few weeks ago, they're now back in stock and up to 35% off.

"I've always known I wanted to create a furniture collection that was both modern and elegant while being versatile enough to blend with existing home items," Berk said in a Q&A shared by AllModern. "Every single piece in this collection is not only something that can stand on its own, but the entire collection was designed to be mixed and matched. Meaning you can create a combo for your own space that feels uniquely you."

To help get us there, Berk designed multiple vignettes with his furnishings to illustrate the many ways his pieces can be combined (and rearranged, and then shuffled around once more!). Check out his rooms below. Sadly, furniture purchases do not come with Antoni Porowski making you an omelet or Tan France teaching you how to French tuck.

Dining room

Bobby Berk Tove Dining Table By A.R.T. Furniture ($2,299, originally $3449.99; allmodern.com)

Bobby Berk Jens Arm Chair By A.R.T. Furniture ($849, originally $1,299.99; allmodern.com)

Bobby Berk Gehl Display Cabinet By A.R.T. Furniture ($1,799, originally $2,649.99; allmodern.com)

Living room

Bobby Berk Upholstered Olafur 5 Piece Modular Sectional By A.R.T. Furniture ($3,749, originally $5,649.99; allmodern.com)

Bobby Berk Saxo Cocktail Table By A.R.T. Furniture ($849, originally $1,249.99; allmodern.com)

Bobby Berk Saxo End Table By A.R.T. Furniture ($649, originally $999.99; allmodern.com)

Sitting area

Bobby Berk Upholstered Bi-Sectional Sofa 84 Inch & Ottoman Ivory Boucle By A.R.T. Furniture ($3,049; originally $4,549, allmodern.com)

Bobby Berk Upholstered Larsen Chair Ivory Boucle By A.R.T. Furniture ($1,199; originally $1,799, allmodern.com)

Bobby Berk Nils Cocktail Table By A.R.T. Furniture ($849, originally $1,249; wayfair.com)

Bobby Berk Nils End Table By A.R.T. Furniture ($649; originally $999, wayfair.com)

Family room

Bobby Berk Leather Upholstered Olafur 5 Piece Modular Sectional By A.R.T. Furniture ($4,099; originally $6,099.99, allmodern.com)

Breakfast nook

Bobby Berk A.R.T. Dining Table ($1,399, originally $2,099.99; allmodern.com)

Bobby Berk Bryde Side Chair By A.R.T. Furniture ($799, originally $1,199.99; allmodern.com)

Bobby Berk Tove Etagere By A.R.T. Furniture ($1,199, originally $1,799.99; allmodern.com)

Bedroom

Bobby Berk Wenck Nightstand By A.R.T. Furniture ($449, originally $649.99; allmodern.com)

Bobby Berk Kirkeby Upholstered Bed By A.R.T. Furniture ($1,349, originally $2,049.99; allmodern.com)

Bobby Berk Wenck Dresser By A.R.T. Furniture ($1,199, originally $1,799.99; allmodern.com)

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.